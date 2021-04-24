Suspect arrested for little Lihlumo's murder near Hemingways mall

Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of eight-year-old girl Lihlumo Mzini in Doorchester Heights informal settlement in East London two months ago.

In February, DispatchLIVE reported that the little girl went missing near Hemingways mall. It was suspected that she was taken by an unknown male. ​

A few days after she went missing, the half naked body of Lihlumo was allegedly discovered by a resident who went to check his garden near the shacks.

Lihlumo's mother was arrested for negligence, as she was not with the child.