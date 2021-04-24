Suspect arrested for little Lihlumo's murder near Hemingways mall
Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of eight-year-old girl Lihlumo Mzini in Doorchester Heights informal settlement in East London two months ago.
In February, DispatchLIVE reported that the little girl went missing near Hemingways mall. It was suspected that she was taken by an unknown male.
A few days after she went missing, the half naked body of Lihlumo was allegedly discovered by a resident who went to check his garden near the shacks.
Lihlumo's mother was arrested for negligence, as she was not with the child.
Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said persistent Cambridge detective Sergeant Bulelani Mgubo's hard work led to the arrest of the suspect on Friday.
"Mgubo started his investigation since then (after a case was opened) and gathered critical information . He arrested the suspect with the assistance of Cambridge crime prevention police in Southernwood," said Mzuku.
He said circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive for the murder formed part of the police investigation.
The suspect is due to appear in the East London magistrate's court soon on charges of murder.
Cambridge station commander Brigadier Pumla Mdlankomo commended her members for apprehending the suspect.
DispatchLIVE
