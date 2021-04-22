At Black-owned and activist bookstores, talk of the next chapter in US civil rights

The histories, poems and novels were all there, lining the shelves of some of the best known Black-owned and activist bookstores in the United States.

And the talk filling cultural hubs like Busboys and Poets in Washington on Wednesday was about the latest chapter in U.S. civil rights: the murder conviction of a white police officer for killing a Black man.

Such shops don't just sell books. They've long been centers for holding important conversations and supporting community, making them ideal places to survey the mood following Tuesday's murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd, a Black man, last year.

Two Black men - Onye Dibia, 40, who works in IT, and musician Kaseim Watts, 26 - chatted over coffee near a poster of the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, at Busboys and Poets on Wednesday. Dibia had watched the verdict live.

"It was emotional," he said. "The beautiful part about it is exposing what is evil, and saying this is wrong."

Dibia hoped the attention Floyd's death drew might lead to increased attention to economic justice - a central demand in the 1960s by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Maybe if he (Floyd) had a living wage, he would not have been in this mess," Dibia said. "Every man wants to take care of his family."

Watts was less hopeful. "Does it change anything?"