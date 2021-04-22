Tembisa Hospital's suspended CEO hauls minister to court
Mogaladi seeks an independent tribunal to oversee his appeal against ombudsman's report
Suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi has hauled health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to court in a bid to force him to appoint an independent tribunal to oversee his appeal against a damning report by the health ombudsman.
Health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that the care rendered to patient Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa Hospital in June last year was not only substandard but also negligent and recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Mogaladi...
