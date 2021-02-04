Tembisa Hospital needs cure urgently

A formal inquiry is needed to determine why there are so many complaints of maltreatment of patients against Tembisa Tertiary Hospital's staff.



Yesterday we reported on another family that wants answers of how their daughter died. She was admitted into the facility with stomach cramps and ended up in ICU for days. She was operated on and later discharged while she was still weak, the 29-year-old's family said. She was taken back to the facility a week later where she died a day later. The family is battling to find closure without an explanation of what exactly led to her operation and death...