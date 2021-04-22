Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party

One of the attendees, Congress of SA Students' Sandiso Zulu, said the event was to celebrate and support former president Zuma.

“We are here to support him as the youth, because he has done a lot for the youth,” he said.

Zulu said they believed Zuma was innocent until proven guilty.

The event comes a day after Zuma's legal team filed a formal notice of withdrawal in his corruption trial which was set to commence on May 17.

It is understood that while the National Prosecuting Authority has said it is ready to proceed with the trial, there will inevitably be delays for a new legal team to be appointed and briefed.

This is a developing story.

