State Security Agency 'had structures to deal with opponents of state capture'

Inspector-general of intelligence Isaac Dintwe believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the State Security Agency (SSA) to deal with opponents of the state capture project.

And for this Dintwe fingered two top spooks — former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and erstwhile spy boss Arthur Fraser.

The SSA, he said, had two vetting structures — one for allies of former president Jacob Zuma and a rogue one for anyone who was opposed to corruption, fraud and malfeasance in the public sector.

According to Dintwe, who was testifying at the Zondo commission on Wednesday evening, the activities of the parallel vetting structure were epitomised by three highlighted events.

Among these was the withdrawal of the security clearance to former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana not long after it was issued. The withdrawal, said Dintwe, followed mistrust and fears that he was going to reinstate corruption charges against Zuma.

“What they did, after the 6th of March 2014 when the clearance certificate was issued, days later unbeknown to Mr Nxasana the then-general manager in the SSA gave instructions that further investigation must be done on Mr Nxasana,” said Dintwe.

It was at this point that Dlomo joined the fray, directing the investigator to “unidentified referees” in KwaZulu-Natal who were to be interviewed.