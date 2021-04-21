No arrests yet for burglary at state capture inquiry offices
No arrests have been made for the burglary at the state capture commission’s Parktown offices in the early hours of Sunday, police said on Wednesday.
SAPS spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the docket was being investigated at the provincial office by a multidisciplinary team.
Intruders brazenly entered the state capture inquiry administration offices in Parktown, taking one computer and a monitor screen.
The incident was reported at the Hillbrow police station.
While the motive was still unknown, commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala told TimesLIVE on Sunday that with the state capture inquiry reaching its apex, “there were many people who had reasons to be worried”.
In a separate incident two weeks ago, a bullet was fired through a library window of the same building. That incident was also reported to the Hillbrow police station.
Mosala said it was not yet clear whether the stolen computer contained sensitive information related to the upcoming appearances of President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Jacob Zuma, or other prominent people who had testified.
Ramaphosa was expected to appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the end of April but the dates were altered because of a clash with his schedule. Zuma, meanwhile, faces a possible jail term for refusing to appear before the commission.
Zondo addressed the break-in on Monday, saying it was “cause for concern”.
Zondo said: “We just want to say that if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission into not doing its job properly, they must know that the commission will not be intimidated.”
The commission said it would beef up security to protect the information and the lives of those working at the Hillside House building.
