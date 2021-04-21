No arrests yet for burglary at state capture inquiry offices

No arrests have been made for the burglary at the state capture commission’s Parktown offices in the early hours of Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

SAPS spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the docket was being investigated at the provincial office by a multidisciplinary team.

Intruders brazenly entered the state capture inquiry administration offices in Parktown, taking one computer and a monitor screen.

The incident was reported at the Hillbrow police station.

While the motive was still unknown, commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala told TimesLIVE on Sunday that with the state capture inquiry reaching its apex, “there were many people who had reasons to be worried”.

In a separate incident two weeks ago, a bullet was fired through a library window of the same building. That incident was also reported to the Hillbrow police station.