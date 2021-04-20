Court still to decide on bail for Durban man accused of homophobic hate crime

The man accused of murdering Durban call centre agent Sphamandla Khoza in a suspected homophobic attack will have to wait until next week to learn if he will be granted bail.

Thando Mgenge, 25, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday to make his bid for bail, which was opposed by the state.

Khoza's family and LGBTQI activists were at the court to voice their opposition to Mgenge being granted bail.

According to an SABC report, Mgenge told the court he had co-operated with the police and would relocate to an alternative address should he be granted bail.

He handed himself over to the police on March 30, after Khoza's body was found in a ditch near his Ntuzuma home a day earlier.