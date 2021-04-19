Covid fears cited as blended learning continues
Varsities wary of full campuses
Face-to-face learning and teaching at institutions of higher education is not viable as there are still concerns that institutions may become sites of outbreaks of Covid-19.
This is according to Universities SA, a body representing all universities in SA...
