'Politician fights to save career'

Madikizela asks for leniency over qualifications debacle

Embattled DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has pleaded with the party not to destroy his political career after he admitted to having misrepresented his qualifications.



Madikizela is currently on suspension as MEC for transport and stepped aside as the official opposition’s leader after he was caught lying about holding a B.Com degree...