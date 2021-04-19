Dr Possa-Mogoera's Sesotho book addresses teen pregnancy
Lecturer challenges UCT to publish in local languages
Dr Rethabile Possa-Mogoera’s passion about indigenous language has birthed the first Sesotho book to be published by the University of Cape Town (UCT).
Her book, called Dikeledi ha di wele fatshe (Tears do not fall in vain), is intended for high school learners and it introduces the teaching and learning of an indigenous language using technology...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.