Dr Possa-Mogoera's Sesotho book addresses teen pregnancy

Lecturer challenges UCT to publish in local languages

Dr Rethabile Possa-Mogoera’s passion about indigenous language has birthed the first Sesotho book to be published by the University of Cape Town (UCT).



Her book, called Dikeledi ha di wele fatshe (Tears do not fall in vain), is intended for high school learners and it introduces the teaching and learning of an indigenous language using technology...