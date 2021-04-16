Thoka surges ahead with photorealism in new exhibition

Eden explores black womanhood

Contemporary photographer and visual artist Lebo Thoka is one of the emerging talents who have been grabbing art collectors’ attention in the past two years.



Thoka has been pushing boundaries showing off her flair through her photorealism work. Her excellent progress is further highlighted by her latest exhibition titled Eden at the David Krut Gallery in Johannesburg. It can be viewed virtually...