Staff claim mass exodus causing cancer treatment backlog
Pay disparity drives radiation therapists from Charlotte Maxeke
Radiation therapists at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital are leaving in droves because of unsatisfactory salary scales while the facility faces cancer treatment backlogs.
Sowetan has been reliably told that at least nine therapists have resigned in the past two years, leaving about 40 staff members to treat about 4,500 new cancer patients every year. The hospital's oncology department is the biggest cancer unit in the country and even serves patients from outside Gauteng...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.