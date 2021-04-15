Sars 'overwhelmed' by 88,000 applications to fill vacant posts

A call to fill vacancies at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has highlighted the state of unemployment in SA after a staggering 88,009 applications were received for posts.

Sars said on Thursday it was “overwhelmed with the total number of [88,009] applications received. Of these 15,092 were internal applications.”

Advertised vacancies spanned several areas, including information technology specialists, data management specialists, audit and risk specialists, investigations specialists and auditors with a specific focus on tax evasion and related matters. The closing date for applications was April 11.

“The state of unemployment in our country amply demonstrates the challenges that we face as a country. It is a daunting challenge that all South Africans must act determinedly and diligently to overcome. Sars will play its role, and regrettably absorb only 500 of these applicants as nation builders in our organisation,” the revenue service said in a statement.