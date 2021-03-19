Trip to informal settlement reveals appalling living conditions

Future of ‘Spruit’ residents hangs in the balance

About 30km from Africa's richest square mile lies a hidden melting pot of cultures and a growing working class shanty town that nobody has been paying attention to except its inhabitants.



Welcome to Mooiplaas, or “Spruit” as locals prefer to call it. It's a few kilometres off the R55 that links the west of Tshwane and the north of Johannesburg, in Centurion. It lies behind untouched, dense natural thicket yet it's a 15-minute drive from the Sandton CBD...