We're will help make it a smooth process, says developer
Mooiplaas residents reject land owner ’s eviction
Thousands of residents of Mooiplaas informal settlement in Tshwane have been given a week to vacate the area or face eviction from land owned by the provincial government and apparently earmarked for development.
This is after the high court in Pretoria granted property company, Chieftain Real Estate, an order two weeks ago compelling occupants of three portions which make up most parts of this large informal settlement situated between Laudium and Olievenhoutbosch to leave the place...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.