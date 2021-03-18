We're will help make it a smooth process, says developer

Mooiplaas residents reject land owner ’s eviction

Thousands of residents of Mooiplaas informal settlement in Tshwane have been given a week to vacate the area or face eviction from land owned by the provincial government and apparently earmarked for development.



This is after the high court in Pretoria granted property company, Chieftain Real Estate, an order two weeks ago compelling occupants of three portions which make up most parts of this large informal settlement situated between Laudium and Olievenhoutbosch to leave the place...