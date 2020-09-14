Mamelodi flood victims cry foul over relocation

The City of Tshwane says it has no more budget to continue with the relocations of Mamelodi flood victims who have been living at a church and community centre since last year.

Hundreds of displaced Mamelodi flood victims gathered at the Mini Munitoria municipal building in Mamelodi East last week demanding answers regarding the much-awaited second phase of their relocation.

They claimed that the land meant to accommodate them has been sold to undeserving foreign nationals by corrupt city officials. The protest came after the relocation of flood victims was stopped amid allegations of corruption. Residents allege that foreign nationals were given stands at new plots in Mooiplaas.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the first phase of relocations was completed.

“We had the meeting with the leaders of the victims and we have clearly communicated with the leaders that we will inform them on the next phase of relocations and currently as the city we are not ready for the second phase. We need to clear the site and the surveyor must prepare the stands and we need to provide the rudimentary services in terms of chemical toilets, mobile water tankers, [and] the budget for all the mentioned activities is insufficient,” said Mashigo.

According to representative of the flood victims Kgaogelo Masemola, the City of Tshwane has stopped the relocation due to allegations of corruption in the allocation of stands.

Masemola said the relocation that started in July was stopped because it is alleged that there were foreign nationals on the flood victims list who were ready to be relocated to new stands.

“I'm very angry because now those stands are given to the wrong people and those stands belong to flood victims and the reason the land was bought was because of the flood victims, nothing more,” said Masemola.

Anna Selebosha, 45, who lives in Eerstefabriek informal settlement with her two young toddlers, said she was hoping to be taken to safer land.

Thabo Kekana, 50, said if the City of Tshwane continued to delay relocating them, they would relocate themselves to new stands and no-one will stop them.

“I'm sick and tired of City of Tshwane and the government's empty promises about relocation and if I'm not moved by the end of the week I will hire a van to transport me to new stands and I will relocate myself to new stands at Mooiplaas,” Kekana said.