Price of petrol slightly up, diesel down in May

Stability on international petroleum markets and a stronger exchange rate have given fuel prices a breather. This is according to the Automobile Association, which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The current data shows the prospect of a welcome 32c a litre drop in the price of diesel, and 27c for illuminating paraffin.

“Petrol hasn't fared as well, with a slight increase of 6c a litre predicted,” the AA comments.

“However, the exchange rate's performance is coming very close to nudging petrol into a decline, and if the current trends continue, there may be across-the-board relief from the recent series of price hikes at month-end.”