South Africa

Motorists can expect another sharp fuel price hike in March, says AA

By AASA and Motoring Reporter - 15 February 2021 - 16:00
As the price of oil continues to climb SA motorists can expect to cough up more for fuel in March.
As the price of oil continues to climb SA motorists can expect to cough up more for fuel in March.
Image: bizoon / 123rf

Bullish international oil prices are setting the stage for yet another hefty hike in fuel prices. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The association says the current picture shows month-end increases of up to 56c a litre for petrol, 47c for diesel, and 41c for illuminating paraffin.

“Oil prices advanced at a leisurely pace during January, but the increase has quickened since then. International product prices shot up by about eight percent in the first two weeks of February,” the AA says.

The association notes that on the plus side, the rand/US dollar exchange rate has worked in SA’s favour, with the rand strengthening about 8c against the US dollar in February, though this has been far from enough to offset the oil price.”

The AA said if oil continues on this trajectory, SA's fuel prices might edge back into record territory in the medium term. Fuel users also remain vulnerable to economic shocks which might weaken the rand.

WATCH LIVE | State Capture hearing continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence

The Zondo Commission will continue to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Associate Professor – Public Law, University of Cape Town, ...
News
6 days ago

Five police officers arrested for petrol cards fraud

The Hawks have arrested five police officers for fraud and theft of fuel allegedly using state fleet cards.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X