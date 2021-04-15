JSC recommends 3 women and 2 men to 'under construction' Supreme Court of Appeal

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended the appointment of three women and two men to the Supreme Court of Appeal, a court which its president Mandisa Maya has said is “under construction”.

The successful candidates are judges Zeenat Carelse, Wendy Hughes, Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Trevor Gorven and Selewe Mothle.

They were among 11 candidates interviewed this week for the five positions.

The court has been rocked by allegations of a “top six”, who, some judges claimed, were bullies and treated junior judges badly.

But most said things had changed dramatically under Maya’s watch and she had taken the “bull by the horns” and dealt decisively with any complaints. She had also initiated diversity and sensitivity training.