Judges can’t sit in an ivory tower, says ConCourt candidate

Land Claims Court judge Zeenat Carelse says land restitution legislation currently allows for expropriation of land with “nominal” or zero compensation “but no such case has been brought to the court”.

Responding to questions on Wednesday during her interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for one of five vacancies on the Constitutional Court about whether there was a compelling case to amend the Constitution, she said: “We are empowered to expropriate without compensation. That is my interpretation.”

EFF leader Julius Malema interjected: “Since you agree we can, will it cause any harm to make that explicit in the constitution?”

Carelse said it would cause no harm.

She lamented the lack of resources for the court, and the fact that it has no permanent judges.

“It is under-valued. The work it does is to right the wrongs of the past. Yet no-one cares about it. We [the court] are trying to fix things.”

She said one of the issues was the imbalance of resources between litigants. Land owners generally had far more experienced lawyers.

Another issue was the length of time it took for matters to be brought to court.