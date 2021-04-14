Nelli Tembe's body arrives in Durban ahead of memorial service on Thursday

The body of 22-year-old Anele “Nelli” Tembe has arrived in her hometown, Durban, ahead of a memorial service in her honour on Thursday.

Nelli died on Sunday after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

A source confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Nelli's body left Cape Town and arrived at King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday morning, accompanied by her fiancé, rapper AKA.

The star will be among mourners who will celebrate the life of Nelli at the memorial service on Thursday, which will be streamed live for people to pay their respects.

A funeral service is planned for later in the week, but details around both services have yet to be announced by the family.

AKA and Nelli got engaged in February, with the rapper apparently meeting with Nelli’s family a few weeks ago to start lobola negotiations.

AKA’s publicist Phumza Nohashe told TshisaLIVE AKA was “doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances”.

“He lost the love of his life, someone he had taken advanced steps, culturally, to spend the rest of his life with,” she said.

Phumza added that the star was “still trying to make sense of it all” and has his mother Lynne and father Tony by his side.

“The love and support of Anele’s family and a grief counsellor have also been some relief to him,” she said.

Exact details around Nelli’s death are unknown at this stage but witnesses at the hotel described hearing a scream on Sunday morning, followed by a “loud doef” sound. They said they had also heard a man shouting.

Police have confirmed the incident is under investigation.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics arrived on the scene and found a 22-year-old female who had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor.

He confirmed that the woman was found naked by the first responders and that she was in a critical condition.