Government still committed to phased rollout despite delays, says Mkhize

Healthy and under 60? You face longest wait for vaccine

If you are not an essential worker, are under 60 with no comorbidities and healthy, then your turn at the queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will only come after October 18.



Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced this yesterday during his inspection of the readiness of Gauteng for the second phase of the national vaccine rollout...