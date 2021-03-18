UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots, continues with vaccine

Raine said there had been a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination.

"Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these CSVT events among the 11 million people vaccinated (with AstraZeneca), and as a link to the vaccine is unproven, the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, continue to outweigh the risks of potential side effects," she said.

Still, the MHRA said anyone with a headache that lasts for more than four days after vaccination, or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, should seek medical attention.

The MHRA said there was an ongoing review into "five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia)."

Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, in a statement suggested that even if a link between the clots and the vaccine was established, it likely wouldn't halt Britain's rollout.

"If we feel that there's causal link then we may need to update the product information, but overall, I don't think that would necessitate pause to any kind of vaccination programme," he told reporters in a briefing.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU.

The EMA's focus and primary concern is on cases of blood clots in the head, a rare condition that's difficult to treat called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT). It is expected to announce its findings later on Thursday.