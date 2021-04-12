ANCYL given six months to hold elective conference

The ANC Youth League may finally come to life after a resolution to hold its elective conference within six months.

This was revealed by the newly appointed national youth task team (NYTT) at the party's Luthuli House headquarters during a media briefing on Monday.

National convener Nonceba Mhlauli said the team which recently met with the ANC national executive committee had officially been handed terms of reference.

“As part of our terms of reference, the ANC has given this task team six months to deliver the conference. We have obviously asked them ... does the six months mean that we can come and ask for an extension if we can't meet the target? And they said that they would be open to that,” she said.

This comes years after the youth league failed to have an elected leadership since the expiry of office of the collective led by Collen Maine.