ANC Youth League has been hijacked by older politicians

In his 1985 January 8 statement of the ANC, late leader of the party Oliver Reginald Tambo instructed the youths of SA to render the country ungovernable. This clarion call was made at a time when the ANC was at the height of its struggle against apartheid.

This call appealed to young people who were ready to raise the bar of resistance. Led by star leaders such as Peter Mokaba, who had just been released from Robben Island, young people in SA never shied away from standing up to cripple the racist minority Nationalist Party regime.

That era replicated the courageous youths of 1976 who had, a decade earlier, stood up to protest the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools. The two epochs have one thing in common: a decisive young generation that resolved to confront injustice.

As the country celebrates OR Tambo Month, it is imperative for our generation of young people to reflect on our predecessors. Undoubtedly, Tambo had confidence in the youth. He commanded respect. As the first female secretary-general of the ANC Youth League, Febe Potgieter said earlier in the week, “As student activists, we had never seen nor met Tambo but we revered and honoured his commands”.

A quick analysis reveals that young people of the resistance movement faced totally different challenges at the time compared to us today.

Politics of the '70s and '80s called on a different breed of young activists to advance the cause of the Struggle. Without a doubt, those young people of that era deserve honour and admiration. Perhaps the critical question is how can society shape a new young cadre for national development? This, bearing in mind that the contemporary socioeconomic outlook requires a young activist of a different kind.