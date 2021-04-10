South Africa

Lawyer bust for 'cashing in on files stolen from ex-employer'

10 April 2021 - 10:31
The Hawks have arrested an Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing work files from his employer.
The Hawks have arrested an Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing work files from his employer.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The Hawks have swooped on a Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing civil claim files from his former employer and using them to claim more than R290,000 from the state attorney’s office.

Xolani Polo, 52, was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, Polo did his articles at Mbangeleli Attorneys, where he was allocated civil claim files.  

“He allegedly stole the files that were allocated to him during the time he did his articles,” said Mgolodela.

“On October 25 2016, Polo presented the files at the state attorney’s office as his own when submitting claims to the value of R296,113.14 which were successfully paid.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks in Mthatha for investigation, resulting in his arrest. He made a brief appearance at Mthatha Regional Court where he was released on a R5,000 bail.”

Polo will be back in court on May 31.

TimesLIVE

Former acting head of state attorney's office and Eastern Cape lawyer in court on fraud charge

A former acting head of the Office of the State Attorney in Mthatha, and an Eastern Cape-based lawyer, were released on R5,000 bail each after ...
News
4 hours ago

State Security Agency employee in court for theft, fraud and forgery

Thuso Leonard Oesi, 39, appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Mdluli has cost us a lot already

As a former employee of the police, Richard Mdluli is allowed to apply for his ex-employer to pay his legal bills.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X