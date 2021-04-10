Lawyer bust for 'cashing in on files stolen from ex-employer'

The Hawks have swooped on a Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing civil claim files from his former employer and using them to claim more than R290,000 from the state attorney’s office.

Xolani Polo, 52, was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, Polo did his articles at Mbangeleli Attorneys, where he was allocated civil claim files.

“He allegedly stole the files that were allocated to him during the time he did his articles,” said Mgolodela.

“On October 25 2016, Polo presented the files at the state attorney’s office as his own when submitting claims to the value of R296,113.14 which were successfully paid.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks in Mthatha for investigation, resulting in his arrest. He made a brief appearance at Mthatha Regional Court where he was released on a R5,000 bail.”

Polo will be back in court on May 31.

