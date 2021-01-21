Yvonne Chaka Chaka divides social media with Covid-19 vaccine comments

“Vaccine, vaccine. We still don’t have one for malaria nor for HIV, but in few months we have one for Covid. Can someone tell me how possible is this?” she asked, tagging theWorld Health Organisation (WHO), UN, World Economic Forum and SA presidency.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a vaccine for malaria - RTS,S, known by the trade name Mosquirix - was launched in 2015. It was approved by the European Medicines Agency for active immunisation of children aged between six weeks and 17 months against malaria. However, due to its relatively low efficacy, WHO does not recommend the routine use of it.

Yvonne's question comes amid conspiracy theories concerning vaccines that have sparked a global debate.

It also drew mixed reactions on social media, where many said they were disappointed by the question, given that Yvonne was a UN Goodwill Ambassador and married to a doctor.