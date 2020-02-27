South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly producing fake vehicle documents and licence plates

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 27 February 2020 - 16:39
The 53-yer-old man was arrested at his registration plates printing workshop. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

A 53-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested this week for allegedly issuing fake vehicle registration certificates, licence discs and registration plates.

According to the Hawks, the man was arrested at his registration plates printing workshop. Cellphones, various documents and a laptop were seized during the arrest.

“Between 2017 and 2019 there have been a number of stolen vehicles. particularly Ford Rangers, Toyota Fortuners and Amaroks that were intercepted from being smuggled from SA into Zimbabwe.

“The Hawks investigation established that there was a vehicle theft syndicate smuggling out stolen vehicles. Through intensive intelligence-driven investigation, more than 60 accused people believed to be part of the syndicate were arrested. The accused are out on bail and their cases are still being heard at the Musina magistrate's court on different dates,” the Hawks said.

The man was expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court to face corruption, fraud, forgery and uttering charges.

News
6 months ago

