Two more arrests for Limpopo school burglaries, laptops and routers recovered
Limpopo police have arrested another two suspects in connection with a recent spate of school burglaries in the Thohoyandou area.
Police also recovered five laptops and two Wi-Fi routers that were suspected to have been stolen during the burglaries.
“Community members alerted the police about the presence of two men who were in possession of suspected stolen property in the Thohoyandou CBD. They then reacted swiftly and pounced on them. One of the suspects was found in possession of four laptops and the other had two Wi-Fi routers and one laptop.”
The suspects, aged 22 and 27, were expected to appear in court soon.
