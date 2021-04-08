Letters

Why are people protecting JZ & co?

By reader letter - 08 April 2021 - 09:30
Former president Jacob Zuma.
If the reports about the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are true, then we should be worried as the citizens of this country. These people are planning a national shutdown in support of these two leaders, who are both facing charges of corruption.

Zuma is also involved in a tug-of-war with the Zondo commission with regard to him disrespecting the commission and the Constitutional Court.

The question is: why are people so hell-bent on protecting these two individuals? Clearly, those who support them may be involved in acts of corruption. It is unimaginable that in a country that is at war in the fight against corruption, there are leaders who support those facing corruption charges.

If we are serious about this fight, these two must be left alone to face the music. We were not there when they were committing these acts and therefore they don't deserve any sympathy. They must fight their battles on their own.

Those planning this national shutdown must be ashamed for committing treason. They don't deserve to be called citizens of this country and must not get any support for this planned treasonous act. We don't have time to support looters, whose plans are to milk the state for their selfish agenda.

We must fight hard against corruption and the fact that they are planning this shutdown means that we are getting there. I hope Magashule and Zuma will call these people to order for the sake of our democracy.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

X