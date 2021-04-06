South Africa

Free State and Gauteng record four Covid-19 related deaths each

By TimesLIVE - 06 April 2021 - 06:31
Eight people died in Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. File photo.
Image: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

There were just eight Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry figures.

There were 452 new infections recorded in the same period — and this from 11,091 tests (a positivity rate of just over 4%).

The eight fatalities were recorded in Free State and Gauteng (four each). This means that 52,995 people have died from Covid-19 related illnesses across SA.

In total, 1,552,416 confirmed cases have been identified.

