Free State and Gauteng record four Covid-19 related deaths each
There were just eight Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry figures.
There were 452 new infections recorded in the same period — and this from 11,091 tests (a positivity rate of just over 4%).
The eight fatalities were recorded in Free State and Gauteng (four each). This means that 52,995 people have died from Covid-19 related illnesses across SA.
In total, 1,552,416 confirmed cases have been identified.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.