Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family to have a 'quiet reflection' on the anniversary of her death
Princess Zenani Mandela-Dlamini says there will be no extravagant celebrations to mark the third anniversary of her mom's passing
There will be no extravagant celebration to mark the third anniversary of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death on April 2 — due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.
This was announced by her daughter, Princess Zenani Mandela-Dlamini.
She has, in fact, asked people to celebrate the anniversaries of the passing of their own loved ones in quiet reflection and prayer, in solidarity for the losses many have felt the world over due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mandela-Dlamini was responding to what she described as numerous requests they received as a family from organisations and individuals who wanted to celebrate the memory of Madikizela-Mandela on April 2, as well as on September 26, which would have been her 85th birthday.
“We strongly believe that the loss of my mother, as well as that of my sister Zindzi Mandela, who passed away on July 13 2020, cannot be separated from the grief felt by the thousands of South Africans who are still mourning the loss of their loved ones during these uncertain times of a global pandemic,” she said in a statement.
“Like many of you, we have family members working in the medical services, putting themselves at risk daily as they contribute to saving the lives of those fighting this terrible Covid-19 virus. We salute them all, as they face this dangerous battle every day on our behalf.”
Mandela-Dlamini said the family would reflect on and honour the legacy of her mother, whom she described as an unapologetic stalwart who stood the test of time in the fight against apartheid’s racist and unjust policies.
“Her life endured all forms of apartheid brutality, yet she continued to fight for the liberation of SA. She remains a significant feature in the story of our freedom and dignity as a people, with her life story inspiring many across the world to date.”
