231,605 healthcare workers vaccinated, 46 new Covid-19 related deaths bring toll to 52,648

The number of South Africans who have been infected with Covid-19 stands at 1,544,466.

46 people succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses. The highest number of new deaths were in Gauteng with 16 deaths. KwaZulu-Natal had 14 deaths, while the Western Cape had 8 deaths. The Free State had 7 cases and the Eastern Cape had 1 death.

Cumulatively there have been a total of 52 648 deaths.

As government continues to roll out vaccinations, the number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated to date is 231,605.