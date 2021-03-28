South Africa

231,605 healthcare workers vaccinated, 46 new Covid-19 related deaths bring toll to 52,648

By Staff reporter - 28 March 2021 - 09:01
A nurse gets her Covid-19 vaccine jab. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander

The number of South Africans who have been infected with Covid-19 stands at 1,544,466.

46 people succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses. The highest number of new deaths were in Gauteng with 16 deaths. KwaZulu-Natal had 14 deaths, while the Western Cape had 8 deaths. The Free State had 7 cases and the Eastern Cape had 1 death.

Cumulatively there have been a total of 52 648 deaths.

As government continues to roll out vaccinations, the number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated to date is 231,605.

Eastern Cape tops provincial list for Covid-19 deaths in hospital

The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal have had the highest proportion of deaths from Covid-19 cases to date, with case fatality ...
23 hours ago

