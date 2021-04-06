Premier says MEC's 'tender scandal' is manufactured

David Makhura keeps faith in Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng premier David Makhura has moved to close ranks behind education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is facing a backlash over allegations that he had conspired to fix tenders in his department.



There have been growing calls for Lesufi’s removal after City Press newspaper reported it was in possession of a recording in which he allegedly promised to fix tender issues experienced by certain people...