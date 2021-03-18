Food poisoning hits a Tshwane school.

A group of about 203 pupils from MH Baloyi Secondary School in Winterveld, Tshwane, were rushed to several health facilities on Wednesday following suspected cases of food poisoning.

According to the Gauteng education department, the affected pupils had consumed the same food from the school's feeding programme during lunch break on Tuesday.

The department said several pupils began to complain about having a stomach bug on Wednesday morning, with some saying they had been unable to sleep the previous night.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school yesterday and engaged with school management and district officials regarding circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lesufi said what happened at the school was unfortunate.

“I met the learners and they told me what happened and I also met with the people who were cooking. Samples have been taken to laboratories and as such I am waiting for the outcome. Until then we advised that fish, cabbage, pumpkin and rice should not be served today as the pupils complained about them," Lesufi said.

"For now pupils will be served only fruits, porridge and other ready-made food until we get the results which will give us the way forward.”