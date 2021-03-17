South Africa

'Violence cannot be tolerated': Lesufi slams attack by Lenasia children on fellow pupil

17 March 2021 - 18:28
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says violence at schools will not be tolerated.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned ill discipline from Lenasia South Secondary School pupils, who were seen attacking a fellow pupil outside the school on Tuesday.

After witnessing the video footage, which showed the pupils attacking a learner and kicking him in the head a number of times in the middle of a road in front of oncoming traffic, Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday.

He was told the incident took place after school on Tuesday.

"Our officials revealed that the scuffle ... involved six learners, three grade 12 learners, two grade 11 learners and one grade 8 learner. All identified learners will be suspended for either being an instigator, perpetrator, accomplice or victim," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said a disciplinary hearing would be held.

Mabona said Lesufi instructed the Johannesburg South District to support the school in managing the matter. The police were also investigating.

“What I witnessed on that video is totally unacceptable.  We denounce all acts of ill-discipline that may compel learners to behave violently,” Lesufi said.

