Mduba makes national top 3 with technical maths

Manufacturing school scores 98.5% pass rate

A state-of-the-art Gauteng township school obtained a 98.5% pass rate in the 2020 matric examinations, bettering its previous feat of 92.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.



Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation in Ekurhuleni was established in August 2019, at the site of Katlehong Technical School which was founded in 1998...