More candidates vie for chair post in Mpumalanga
ANC top spot race heats up in Mpumalanga
The race for the election of the next Mpumalanga ANC chair is hotting up with more candidates throwing their names in the hat ahead of next month's party conference.
Acting chair Mandla Ndlovu is facing strong contenders in premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, former chair Fish Mahlalela, former provincial secretary Lucky Ndinisa and former deputy chairperson to Deputy President David Mabuza, David Dube. ..
