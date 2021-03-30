Ramaphosa, Mkhize must take citizens into their confidence

Secrecy on vaccine roll-out not inspiring confidence

SA now marks a year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores and the subsequent pronouncement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country will embark on the hard lockdown never experienced before.



It’s important that as a country we do some introspection and take stock on how SA has fared in the fight against the scourge of the coronavirus and the containment of its spread to citizens...