Beware of Easter accommodation scams, warns Gumtree

Gumtree SA has warned South Africans looking for last-minute Easter holiday deals to be aware of scams.

“Holiday accommodation scams usually start cropping up during the Easter and school holidays,” said Gumtree SA's Louis Bosman. “Scammers target individuals who left booking their dream vacation a little too late and set up convincing adverts at a price that is too good to be true. However, these scams are easy to spot and avoid.”

Some red flags to look out for include:

Extremely low prices

“There are bargains to be had but if a venue is priced far below the typical value, you have to proceed with caution. It is unlikely, for example, to be genuine if you spot a 10-sleeper cottage on the West Coast right on the beach for R500 a day when all the other similar venues are asking R5,000 a day. Alarm bells should go off.