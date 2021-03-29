It's a pyramid scheme, not a stokvel: Consumer Tribunal hits Up Money with R1m fine

The National Consumer Tribunal on Monday fined Up Money R1m for conducting a “pyramid scheme” which swindled more than 200,000 investors.

Up Money was given 20 working days to pay the fine.

The National Consumer Commission referred Up Money to the tribunal last year after its investigation into allegations that the operation was a pyramid scheme.

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) describes a pyramid scheme as an arrangement, or scheme, whereby participants receive compensation derived from their respective recruitment of other people as participants, rather than from the sale of any goods or services.

In August last year, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a preservation order to attach bank accounts holding more than R18m for people who ran the scheme.

The NPA said last year that the Up Money pyramid scheme used mainly social media to recruit members. It said new participants were required to pay a one-off joining fee of R180. This qualified them for a meat pack.