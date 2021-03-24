No cover up, says Prof Glenda Gray as she defends distribution of J&J vaccine

Gray said it was important to have local evidence that a particular vaccine worked before administering it to citizens.

“We don’t want to roll out vaccines where we do not know the efficacy,” she said.

Gray said the National Treasury had given R150m to conduct the J&J study, which translated to about R500 or R600 per person — which she believed was “incredibly cost effective”.

“We have got up to half a million doses from J&J to conduct this phase 3B open-label study. When we knew that we could not go ahead with the AstraZeneca rollout, we approached J&J for these vaccines, and these vaccines were all over the world.

“These vaccines are flown in and then placed into a warehouse and once there are enough doses they are sent to SA. And that is why we have got up to 80,000 doses every 14 days because these vaccines are being collected to be shipped back to SA.

“The last vaccines, which will be 200,000 doses, were in the US. We had to get approval from the FDA [the US Food and Drug Administration], we had to get permission from the US government, to allow them to release these vaccines. There is a global shortage of vaccines, and 200,000 doses coming to SA from the US could cause diplomatic issues.”

Gray said it was important that while the negotiations were happening SA did not ruin any of its diplomatic ties.

“So we had to make sure that everyone understood that this was for the phase 3B open-label study and that the vaccines were not being taken away from US citizens. So obviously these things take time and a lot of negotiations and a lot of logistical operations and so the last 200,000 doses will come in about two weeks’ time and that will conclude the doses we get.”

Gray said the vaccines will be delivered and administered, and that will conclude the half a million phase 3b open-label study that is now being conducted.

She encouraged those who have been vaccinated and are showing side effects to report them immediately.

On a possible third wave, Gray said: “Yes, I think we are all worried about the third wave, particularly after the April weekend, Easter holidays, and as we go into winter, as we spend more time indoors, the third wave is imminent.

“If you watch our burden of disease, we give out a weekly mortality rate and there is a slight uptick, which we will need to keep an eye on. And we need to make sure that we monitor the excess deaths.”

On the effect of banning alcohol, Gray said: “We saw the impact of alcohol on motor vehicle accidents, emergency rooms and violence. We have definitely noted that when there is alcohol control in our country, the emergency rooms are more manageable and unnatural deaths go down. I think we do need more robust alcohol regulations.

“I think we need to increase the age of people who drink alcohol to 21. I think we need to empower tavern owners and bar owners to withhold alcohol from people who should not be drinking more,” she said.

