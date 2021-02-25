Business

State urged to make good on budget promises

Extra backing for small business praised

25 February 2021 - 08:46

The business community has welcomed finance minister Tito Mboweni's increased support for small enterprises but called for more urgency in implementing the plans.

Mboweni on Wednesday announced that the department of small business development will get R4bn over the next three years to support township and rural enterprises...

