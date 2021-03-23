'Fellow South Africans': One year since Ramaphosa announced SA's first lockdown

Exactly a year ago, just after 8.10pm, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would go into 21 days of lockdown in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 infections.

“It is clear from the development of the disease in other countries and from our own modelling that immediate, swift and extraordinary action is required if we are to prevent a human catastrophe of enormous proportions in our country,” Ramaphosa said at the time.

The nationwide lockdown was enacted in terms of the Disaster Management Act and entailed people staying home and going out for essentials only. Restaurants, gyms, liquor stores and clothing retails stores were among a number of businesses that were not allowed to operate.