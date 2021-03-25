South Africa

State security employee accused of stealing half a million rand in cash

25 March 2021 - 14:18
A 52-year-old woman appeared at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday for allegedly stealing half a million rand in cash from the State Security Agency. File Photo.
Image: REUTERS

A State Security Agency employee is accused of stealing half a million rand - in cash.

The 52-year-old appeared at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The case has been postponed to August 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

"The postponement is for plea and trial, she hasn't pleaded and we are going to go on trial on the same day," said her defence lawyer, Xolani Molefe.

She is out on bail of R5,000.

The arrest was made on January 26.

“The accused is guilty of theft in that upon the seventh day of April 2020, and at Pretoria in the regional division of Gauteng, the accused did unlawfully and intentionally steal an amount of R500,000 in cash, the property of or in the lawful possession of [name withheld] and/or the State Security Agency, with the intent to deprive the complainant permanently of ownership thereof,” read the charge sheet.

TimesLIVE

