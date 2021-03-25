Nzimande's comments reckless, says students union
The SA Union of Students (SAUS) has described recent comments made by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande as "reckless, unnecessary and irresponsible considering the broader challenges faced by students".
On Tuesday, while addressing parliament’s higher education and training portfolio committee, Nzimande said: “Every year, it’s like a soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. Every beginning of the year there is instability."..
