South Africa

Nzimande's comments reckless, says students union

25 March 2021 - 14:12

The SA Union of Students (SAUS) has described recent comments made by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande as "reckless, unnecessary and irresponsible considering the broader challenges faced by students".

On Tuesday, while  addressing parliament’s higher education and training portfolio committee, Nzimande said: “Every year, it’s like a soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. Every beginning of the year there is instability."..

