Former SSA DG Arthur Fraser lays perjury charge over 'compromising lies'

Fraser laid charges at the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg on Sunday against:

Sydney Mufamadi, chairperson of the high-level review panel that investigated the SSA;

acting SSA DG Loyiso Jafta;

a secret witness named as Ms K;

Mr Y;

commission advocate Paul Pretorius SC; and

advocate V September.

“Lies were told to the nation under oath and before the inquiry and the entire world, with the assistance of those employed to help the nation discover the truth. We consider such to be beyond any reason and it compromises the security of our people and their state,” the legal team charged on behalf of Fraser.

Mufamadi, who led a panel review investigation of the agency in 2018, made allegations against Fraser at the inquiry last week, as did Jafta and Ms K. These include that Fraser enabled corruption and unaccountability involving at least R125m and allowed the agency to become a piggy bank for ANC factional battles.

TimesLIVE