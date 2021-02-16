Respecting the state capture inquiry doesn’t mean it must not be questioned: Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says the state capture inquiry is not above the law and must not be exempt from being questioned.

Masina said this on Monday as South Africans reacted to former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“People must not confuse respecting the state capture inquiry from it being questioned. It’s not above the law. If there are some serious questionable acts, we will ask,” Masina said before reiterating, “We respect the commission, get that right.”