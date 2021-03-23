We're forever fixing and buying new tyres, says bakkie owner
Bad road robs Makhado motorists of hard-earned cash
Motorists who travel on the neglected D3671 road in Maranikhwe in Makhado, Limpopo, have to dig deep into their pockets to maintain their vehicles.
Such is the bad state of the road that only those with bakkies and 4x4s travel on the bumpy, rocky gravel road...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.