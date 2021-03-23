South Africa

We're forever fixing and buying new tyres, says bakkie owner

Bad road robs Makhado motorists of hard-earned cash

23 March 2021 - 11:10

Motorists who travel on the neglected D3671 road in Maranikhwe in Makhado, Limpopo, have to dig deep into their pockets to maintain their vehicles.

Such is the bad state of the road that only those with bakkies and 4x4s travel on the bumpy, rocky gravel road...

